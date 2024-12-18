Padiham teenager (14) and his six-year-old friend walk a mile a day in a month to raise over £2,000 for Pendleside Hospice

By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:47 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 14:53 BST

Two young pals, who have both suffered the devastating loss of their dads, have raised over £2,000 for charity.

Alfie Hale (14) and six-year-old Reece Fish walked a mile a day throughout October and raised the incredible sum of £2,330 which has been split between Pendleside Hospice and The Christie Hospital in Manchester.

Shuttleworth College pupil Alfie, who lost his dad Gordon in June after a four year battle against cancer, started the fund raising in 2023 for the hospice. A huge BFC fan, Gordon spent time at the hospice where he was thrilled to meet Jay Rod. A big character, Gordon’s nickname was ‘Gonk’ so Alfie’s mum Jane Hale hand-made and sold a selection of Christmas gonks in his memory to raise £300 for the hospice.

Alfie Hale (right) and Reece Fish walked a mile a day in October to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and The Christie Hospital in ManchesterAlfie Hale (right) and Reece Fish walked a mile a day in October to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and The Christie Hospital in Manchester
Alfie Hale (right) and Reece Fish walked a mile a day in October to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and The Christie Hospital in Manchester

This year Reece, who is visually impaired, wanted to join the walking challenge.

A pupil at Padiham Green Primary School, Reece’s dad, Darral, died last year of acute myeloid leukaemia. He was treated at the Christie Hospital and also spent time in the hospice.

Darral took on the role of foster carer with his wife Julie in 2009 after spending 20 years working for the Royal Mail where he became known as a ‘human map’ as he knew practically every road and street across the UK. Darral and Julie went on to foster 50 children together.

Darral was a Man City supporter and a member of Main Road and Etihad Stadium. He even has his name in the tunnel at Etihad. A talented player, Darral played for Blackburn Rovers and Lancashire from the age of 12 to 15.

Reece’s mum Julie said: “Both the Christie and the hospice went above and beyond in their care of Darral, they were outstanding. Reece wanted to raise money for both charities to help others that are going through this very difficult time.

“Myself and Jane are so proud of Alfie and Reece for their achievement.”

