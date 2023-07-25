News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Schoolboy's walk a mile a day challenge to raise money for Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley schoolboy is walking a mile a day during the school holidays to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST

And Alfie Hale had already smashed his £200 target by his second walk!

The 12-year-old wanted to do something to repay the hospice for the care they are currently giving to his dad, Gordon, who is terminally ill.

Read More
Funfair and festival reward for hard working students from Burnley High School
Alfie Hale (12) from Burnley is walking a mile a day in the summer holidays to raise money for Pendleside Hospice to thank staff for caring for his terminally ill dad GordonAlfie Hale (12) from Burnley is walking a mile a day in the summer holidays to raise money for Pendleside Hospice to thank staff for caring for his terminally ill dad Gordon
Alfie Hale (12) from Burnley is walking a mile a day in the summer holidays to raise money for Pendleside Hospice to thank staff for caring for his terminally ill dad Gordon
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alfie, who is autistic and also suffers from ADHD, came up with the mile a day walk which he started the moment he finished at Shuttleworth College in Padiham last Friday for the summer.

His proud mum Jane said: “Alfie couldn’t wait to get started. We are so very proud of him and the community is really supporting him with so many people making donations while he is out walking.”

Taking a different route each day from his home in the Lowerhouse area, you can’t miss Alfie as he will be wearing a bright yellow Pendleside Hospice t-shirt and carrying a donation bucket.

Sponsor forms for anyone who would like to make a donation to Alfie are available from Antonia’s hair salon in Padiham.

Alfie's proud parents, Gordon and Jane HaleAlfie's proud parents, Gordon and Jane Hale
Alfie's proud parents, Gordon and Jane Hale
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday, September 2nd, family and friends will join Alfie for his final walk in fancy dress, taking a route from George VI pub to Padiham Town Hall then back again to Sycamore Farm pub where Gordon will be waiting to greet them. Everyone is welcome to join in.

Jane added: “I will be in 80s gear but Alfie hasn’t made a decision yet on what his theme will be.”

Related topics:BurnleyADHDPadiham