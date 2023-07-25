And Alfie Hale had already smashed his £200 target by his second walk!

The 12-year-old wanted to do something to repay the hospice for the care they are currently giving to his dad, Gordon, who is terminally ill.

Alfie Hale (12) from Burnley is walking a mile a day in the summer holidays to raise money for Pendleside Hospice to thank staff for caring for his terminally ill dad Gordon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie, who is autistic and also suffers from ADHD, came up with the mile a day walk which he started the moment he finished at Shuttleworth College in Padiham last Friday for the summer.

His proud mum Jane said: “Alfie couldn’t wait to get started. We are so very proud of him and the community is really supporting him with so many people making donations while he is out walking.”

Taking a different route each day from his home in the Lowerhouse area, you can’t miss Alfie as he will be wearing a bright yellow Pendleside Hospice t-shirt and carrying a donation bucket.

Sponsor forms for anyone who would like to make a donation to Alfie are available from Antonia’s hair salon in Padiham.

Alfie's proud parents, Gordon and Jane Hale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, September 2nd, family and friends will join Alfie for his final walk in fancy dress, taking a route from George VI pub to Padiham Town Hall then back again to Sycamore Farm pub where Gordon will be waiting to greet them. Everyone is welcome to join in.