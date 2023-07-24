The sun shone for BHS Fest, at Burnley High School, which saw daredevil pupils take to a selection of fairground rides as well as a slip’n’ slide.

The event, at the Byron Street school, is held annually to celebrate and reward students’ good behaviour, attendance, resilience and school ethos.

Thrill seeking students from Burnley High School enjoyed a funfair to celebrate their hard work and achievements at the end of the school term

Headteacher Mrs Emma Starkey said: “Our students enjoyed a well-deserved day at our annual BHS Fest. Much fun was had by all involved, and well done to all of our students who earned their place on the rewards trip and well done for your wonderful manners and behaviour on the day.”

Mrs Emily Shaw, head of year nine and BHS Fest organiser, said: ““The BHS Fest is a day that pupils work towards all year, they are excited about and thoroughly enjoy.