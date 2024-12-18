Westgate in Burnley re-opens this afternoon as urgent work on re-instating a water supply by United Utilities is completed

By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:22 BST

Burnley’s Westgate has now re-opened.

Work on re instating a water supply to Belle View Mill, due to be finished last night, was held up until today due to the bad weather conditions.

The closure of the road in both directions resulted in traffic gridlock across Burnley.

Westgate in Burnley has re-opened this afternoon as urgent work on re-instating a water supply by United Utilities is completed

A United Utilities spokesman said: “Our team had to carry out urgent works to reinstate a water supply to enable the restoration works at Belle Vue Mill to continue.

“The property had previously been left without water when a problem was found on the old supply pipe and it was necessary to dig across the carriageway.”

