Burnley’s Westgate has now re-opened.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on re instating a water supply to Belle View Mill, due to be finished last night, was held up until today due to the bad weather conditions.

The closure of the road in both directions resulted in traffic gridlock across Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westgate in Burnley has re-opened this afternoon as urgent work on re-instating a water supply by United Utilities is completed

A United Utilities spokesman said: “Our team had to carry out urgent works to reinstate a water supply to enable the restoration works at Belle Vue Mill to continue.

“The property had previously been left without water when a problem was found on the old supply pipe and it was necessary to dig across the carriageway.”