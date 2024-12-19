Plans to revamp a town centre road will cause Town 2 Turf-style “chaos”, says Burnley’s MP.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Oliver Ryan has told Lancashire County Council he won’t sign off its proposals concerning Manchester Road.

The council plans to widen pavements in Manchester Road and Grimshaw Street and reduce the availability of limited waiting bays (standard parking bays). However, provision has been included for taxis and loading for businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals would also introduce parking in Grimshaw Street for blue badge holders.

Image of Lancashire County Council's proposed work to revamp Manchester Road in Burnley town centre.

MP Ryan said: “I will always support and call for sensible investment in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. However, we cannot see a return to the chaos we experienced during Town to Turf and I know this proposal doesn’t represent the priorities of Burnley residents. The previous Conservative MP’s only idea of ‘Levelling Up’ was years of highly disruptive road works to remove a roundabout. I will not subject my constituents to these levels of unnecessary disruption again.

"There are areas of our town centre, especially when arriving at Burnley Central Railway Station, that are in desperate need of regeneration. This proposal does not represent value for money for Burnley residents.

“It is for this reason that I have declined to support Lancashire County Council in this funding bid and asked them to reconsider this submission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This bid does include much-needed traffic calming and pedestrian safety measures in Colne Road, and in Brierfield, which I wholeheartedly support.”

Image of Lancashire County Council's proposed work to revamp Manchester Road in Burnley town centre.

The changes are part of a Levelling Up East Lancashire programme to enhance connectivity and boost local economy.

Coun. Aidy Riggott, the county council’s cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, said: "Following our successful bid in 2023 to bring £50m. of Government funding to the local area, we have engaged extensively with local communities, businesses and other stakeholders, including our MPs. The insight we have gained from this has helped us to shape these plans to ensure they meet the needs and carry the support of local people.”

The council also addressed claims that it would pedestrianise Manchester Road as part of its plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Riggott added: "The majority of respondents who took part in a survey earlier this year supported the proposed Levelling Up East Lancashire programme, which does not include the pedestrianisation of Manchester Road and Grimshaw Street in Burnley town centre.

"The current plans are supported by the executive and political leadership of Burnley Council, and we have received letters of support from three out of the four local MPs.

"We are pleased that Oliver Ryan MP supports the Colne Road and Brierfield elements to be delivered in the area and we have extended another invitation to show him our proposal for Manchester Road and discuss how it has been developed and the benefits it will bring.

"Our plans for the Manchester Road area are just one part of the wider Burnley Masterplan, which will serve as a catalyst to bring more investment into the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the projects enter the delivery phase there will be further statutory consultations where residents and businesses will be able to express their views on final designs.

"We will also use our learning from other schemes to inform us on how we can minimise disruption during the delivery phase and will continue to engage with local people."