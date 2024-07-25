Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s Civic Quarter is set to undergo a makeover.

Residents have until Monday, August 19th to have their say on plans to revamp Manchester Road between Nelson Square and Red Lion Street in the town centre.

Lancashire County Council’s Accessible and Vibrant Town Centre project aims to make the route safer and more attractive as part of a wider £55m. East Lancashire LUF Programme.

What improvements will be made?

Illustrative view - Hammerton Street/Manchester Road junction in Burnley looking north.

Upgrades include tree planting, widened pavements, high quality resurfacing, better crossing facilities for pedestrians, and improved public space with seating.

Manchester Road has high volumes of traffic, with one-way roads on Grimshaw Street and Parker Lane. Raised pedestrian crossings over side roads at the likes of Stanley Street, Yorke Street and Nicholas Street will make it easier and safer to cross at these locations and access amenities along this corridor.

Improvements to the public space on Manchester Road will include widening the pavement to promote outdoor dining and hospitality, catering to numerous pedestrians.

To improve accessibility for all at the junctions with Finsley Gate and Grimshaw Street, the pavements will be widened and resurfaced using high quality materials, and tactile paving will be introduced. A new diagonal crossing for pedestrians will also be provided at the Grimshaw Street junction. At Grimshaw Street and Parker Lane, the pavement will also be widened and refreshed with high quality surfacing and a number of trees will be planted along the street, along with some green planted verges to improve the setting.

One of the options proposed for the Grimshaw Street/Manchester Road junction in Burnley.

There will also be modifications to town centre parking within the Civic Quarter, including the relocation of loading and blue badge holder parking.

How to have your say:

Share their views through a short online survey, which closes on Monday, August 19th, via https://lancashire.citizenspace.com/environment-and-planning/tell-us-what-you-think-eastlancsluf/Lancashire Country Council is also holding a drop-in event next Monday from 3-30pm to 6-30pm at Burnley Library in Grimshaw Street, allowing people to share their views and ideas while seeing the proposed designs and vision for the project.

What other Burnley projects are part of the East Lancashire LUF Programme?

Colne Road will also be transformed between the Hebrew and Casterton Road junctions to improve travel for pedestrians, tackle speeding, and enhance public spaces in the main shopping areas:

- New pedestrian crossings at the Hebrew Road junction;

- Wide roads for additional parking, new pedestrian crossings, resurfaced pavements and tree planting to the south of St Andrew with St Margaret and St James Church;

- Dropped kerbs at Ribblesdale Street, Bar Street, Cobden Street, and Pheasantford Street. A small area of new parking is proposed;

- New pedestrian crossing and narrower road at the Murray and Brennand Street junctions;

- New pedestrian crossing at Disraeli Street by the Queensgate Islamic Centre;

- New surface at the entrance to the bus depot;

- New pedestrian crossing at Peart Street to improve the east link to the hospital;

- The signalised junction at the Casterton Street junction will be changed to improve the pedestrian crossing facilities, with crossing made possible across every road of the junction.

And the Public Transport Improvements projects will provide:

- Real time passenger information to help plan journeys;

- Upgraded traffic signal technology to improve bus journey times;