Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six of Pendle’s parks are again raising their prestigious Green Flag for 2024.

The parks which have received the coveted status are Barrowford Park, Heyhead Park in Brierfield, Marsden, Victoria and Walverden Parks in Nelson and Valley Gardens in Barnoldswick.

The coveted Green Flag is awarded to a park in recognition of it being one of the best in the country, by providing a welcoming place with eco-friendly environments, including great natural habitats for wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Asjad Mahmood, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, the Council's Green Spaces staff and Friends of Pendle's Parks celebrate at Marsden Park in Nelson

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “These awards are a credit to the council’s hard-working staff, park friends groups and volunteers who do so much to ensure they maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We are very lucky to have so many wonderful parks in Pendle with great facilities. They are vital green spaces for communities to socialise, enjoy nature and for children to play safely; as well as providing important opportunities for park-users to improve their physical and mental health.”

The Green Flag Award Scheme is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which sets the standard for the management of parks and green spaces. Awards are presented on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status.