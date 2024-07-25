Six Pendle parks awarded prestigious Green Flag status
The parks which have received the coveted status are Barrowford Park, Heyhead Park in Brierfield, Marsden, Victoria and Walverden Parks in Nelson and Valley Gardens in Barnoldswick.
The coveted Green Flag is awarded to a park in recognition of it being one of the best in the country, by providing a welcoming place with eco-friendly environments, including great natural habitats for wildlife.
Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “These awards are a credit to the council’s hard-working staff, park friends groups and volunteers who do so much to ensure they maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We are very lucky to have so many wonderful parks in Pendle with great facilities. They are vital green spaces for communities to socialise, enjoy nature and for children to play safely; as well as providing important opportunities for park-users to improve their physical and mental health.”
The Green Flag Award Scheme is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which sets the standard for the management of parks and green spaces. Awards are presented on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status.
Phil Riley, Pendle Borough Council’s Green Spaces Manager, said: “It’s thanks to our volunteers and excellent staff that we’ve been able to retain Green Flags in six of our parks. We are indebted to people who volunteer by helping with tree planting, creating wildflower meadows, organising events, litter picking and much more.”
