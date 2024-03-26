Burnley Civic Quarter Masterplan: Public's chance to share their views on town centre regeneration plans
Members of the public along with businesses in the town were given the opportunity to view the Burnley Civic Quarter Masterplan design proposals at a Burnley Library engagement session last week.
People now have until Friday, April 5, to share their thoughts with Lancashire County Council before the draft plans progress to the next stage.
The masterplan revolves around transforming part of Burnley town centre by connecting Manchester Road Railway Station in the south with Burnley Bus Station and the town centre to the north through the town's civic quarter and Victorian core.
Initial design proposals include installing a bus gate (a bus-only street) on the section of Manchester Road outside Ellis’, replacing traffic lights at the junction of Manchester Road and Grimshaw Street with a roundel, and a complete revamp of the Manchester Road and Finsley Gate junction.
Anybody with comments or questions on the masterplan, which can be viewed in full here, should email [email protected] by Friday, April 5.
Following initial input, Lancashire County Council will progress these plans, and there will be further opportunity for people to view and have their say on the emerging design proposals.
What are the masterplan’s key principles
- Create safer more enjoyable streets for residents, workers and visitors to walk, wheel and cycle
- Improve connectivity towards the Town Centre and bus station from Burnley Manchester Road Station for walking, wheeling and cycling
- Reconsider vehicular movement to enhance and improve crossings at junctions to increase pedestrian and cycle connectivity
- Create a new public square and outdoor events space which forms a celebratory setting for the Grade II listed Town Hall and Mechanics Theatre
- Enhance existing greenspace and introduce more street greening
- Provide a high-quality public realm setting for new and existing businesses, with spaces to stop and dwell
- Create an attractive, pedestrian and cycle friendly street scene along Croft Street, with legible direct movement between the bus station to the Town Centre via Boot Way
- Consider the wider connections to Burnley masterplan projects such as Town 2 Turf
The main aims of the masterplan
- Economic Benefits by providing a high-quality public realm and setting for new and existing businesses and draw locals and visitors into Burnley to stop and stay.
- Improved Connectivity, with inclusive enhanced routes for walking, wheeling and cycling from Manchester Road Station through to Burnley Town Centre and bus station, considering wider links to the wider town masterplan.
- Safer, Greener and Healthier Streets by reconfiguring the existing network of streets where traffic is reduced making it safer and more enjoyable for residents, workers and visitors to walk, wheel and cycle.
Lancashire County Council is working closely with Burnley Council to ensure both authorities share a clear vision of what they want to achieve and how that can be made a reality, while also ensuring that the programme ties in with other regeneration projects such as Burnley's Town Centre and Canalside Masterplan.
The Burnley Civic Quarter Masterplan is not to be confused with Burnley’s Long Term Plan, which the public is also currently being consulted on.
This relates to £20m. worth of funding that will focus on 10-year vision for the town, along with a three-year investment plan around three themes – safety and security; high streets, heritage and regeneration; and transport and connectivity.
It will be managed by a board of community leaders including representatives from the voluntary and education sector, business, cultural, arts and sports, Burnley Council, and the local MP. The Burnley Town Board is keen to get feedback from residents across the borough, with the public consultation open until Sunday, April 14. People are being asked to complete an online survey at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/burnleylongtermplan/ or by visiting the Long Term Plan website burnleylongtermplan.co.uk.