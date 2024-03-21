Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding, which will be spent over the next 10 years, will be managed by a board of community leaders including representatives from the voluntary and education sector, business, cultural, arts and sports, Burnley Council, and the local MP.

People are being asked to complete an online survey at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/burnleylongtermplan/ or by visiting the Long Term Plan website burnleylongtermplan.co.uk

The public consultation is open until Sunday, April 14.

Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan, who chairs the board, said: “The Long Term Plan aims to put towns back into the hands of local people to decide what is best for the long-term future so I would really encourage as many people as possible to have their say. People can feedback using the online form and we will also hold community engagement events over the next few weeks; it’s important to us that we reach as many people as possible.”

Vice chair Leon Calverley added: “From a business owners’ perspective this is a fantastic opportunity to really shape the future of Burnley. We want the borough to be a place where businesses can continue to grow, and where future generations can thrive. The funding will be a real boost in helping us on this journey.”

The Burnley Town Board is responsible for drawing up a long-term plan including a 10-year vision and a 3-year investment plan around three themes – safety and security; high streets, heritage and regeneration; and transport and connectivity. The plan must demonstrate a clear understanding of the area and its needs, the challenges it faces, and the opportunities to improve the future of Burnley.

Burnley is one of 55 towns to receive the 10-year funding. That funding must be spent in a specific area which includes Burnley but not outlying areas.

However, the Burnley Town Board is keen to get feedback from residents across the borough as Karen explains: “Anyone who works or lives within the borough of Burnley can take part in the consultation. If you have thoughts on how we can make Burnley a better place to live, work and visit then we want to hear from you.”