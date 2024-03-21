Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tik Tokers from across the UK have been flocking to Burton and Bennett Snacks Ltd in Brierfield. Their first TikTok video had 1M views, they have around 40,000 followers and some of their recent videos have had around 200,000 views! And today, TikTok sensations The Spud Brothers, who run the Preston based Hot Potato Tram and have 600,000 followers, went to the shop and bought £120 worth of stock and also delivered a jacket potato machine, cheesy beans and a selection of limited edition drinks.

Paul Bennett, who is one half the partnership with his lifelong friend Gordon Burton, said: “We want to say a massive thank you to the Spud Brothers. Once we are proper up and running this will be used. Big love to them.”

Friends Paul Bennett (left) and Gordon Burton have gone viral on TikTok with their shop Burton and Bennett Snacks Ltd in Brierfield

Keen to start a business from scratch that would offer cut price items to people still struggling to cope with the cost of living, the pair were able to secure premises in Colne Road. Paul added: “The landlord was prepared to give us a chance. We wanted to show people that we can achieve something and do something good for the community from nothing.

“At the end of the day we are all the same, it doesn’t matter how much money you have, we are all equal.”

Also helping with the shop is Gordon’s partner, Charlotte Stevens, and the trio, who all live in Nelson, have set up a justgivingpage to help raise funds to help those most in need in the community. They have already donated £100 to BFC in the Community and this week went out on the streets with food boxes for the homeless packed with a jacket potato, a drink, a packet of crisps and a sweet treat.

Gordon said: “We don't believe in ripping people off and we want to offer cheap products to help people to overcome the cost of living crisis and just help people who are in poor situations. This is about spreading the love and getting rid of all the hatred.”

The shop is registered with Companies House and the team have undergone all required local authority health and hygiene checks.