Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pub in Church Street, which closed several years ago, has played host to countless local bands over the years, and is set to go out with a bang when legendary British rockers Def Leppard reprise their role in the sequel to the Netflix hit and perform at the venue.

The inclusion of the Talbot was a personal request from the eponymous hero Dave Fishwick who admitted to the Burnley Express today that he “got some stick” from the public when the original film featured a pub in Leeds rather than a local watering-hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was very important to me this time that the new film would include a Burnley pub,” Dave said.

The Talbot in Church Street, Burnley, is being used to shoot scenes on the new Netflix Bank of Dave movie sequel. Picture: Peter Stawicki

“In fact, before I signed on the dotted line, I insisted on a Burnley pub. I got a bit of stick for the film using a Leeds pub last time out. That pub was very close to the studio in Leeds and so it made sense, but this time I insisted on a Burnley one.”

Dave also revealed that the pub had to be one where he had drunk himself in the past.

“I was delighted when we were allowed to film at the Talbot. I’ve drunk in there several times in the past. When I was builder’s labourer more than 30 years ago on day release I would go in for a pint. It’s also brilliant that Def Leppard are returning for the sequel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave, who went on to describe the experience of Netflix making another film about his life as “bonkers”, said the new film would be bigger and more dramatic, with a number of US stars including Rob Delaney and Dan Fogler, already confirmed to be starring.

“I’ve met Rob Delaney and Dan Fogler, and some of the other new cast members from the States. They are all lovely people, really kind. It’s bonkers that Burnley will be beamed around the world again. I will be making an appearance as well which is just surreal.”