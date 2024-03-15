Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The follow-up to last year’s surprise hit is currently being filmed in Burnley, this time charting Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick’s crusade against payday lenders.

Again starring Rory Kinnear as Colne minibus salesman turned banker Dave, the sequel promises to be bigger and better than ever according to the man himself who has since become a global name.

Based on a “true-ish story” – two years after founding Britain’s very first community bank, Dave takes on an even more dangerous and formidable opponent than the big banks – Payday Loan Companies.

Rory Kinnear as Dave Fishwick filming the new Netflix Bank of Davie movie in Burnley

Dave recruits Jessica (Chrissy Metz), an American investigative reporter, and Oliver (Amit Shah), a local Citizen’s Advice counsellor, to his cause. Together they embark on a journey that will eventually take them to the United States and help bring down an entire industry of predatory corporations.

Other cast members include the returning Jo Hartley and rock band Def Leppard, as well as Pearce Quigley, Leila Farzad, Dan Fogler and Rob Delaney.

Filming is currently taking place in Burnley, Leeds and Huddersfield and is coming to Netflix in 2025.

