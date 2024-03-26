Two men seriously injured after car loses control in Burnley and collides with tree

Two men suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital when a car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a tree in Greenhead Road, Burnley.

At around 2-25am today, a VW Golf failed to stop for police in Lyndhurst Road and a pursuit began. Patrols lost sight of the car, but five minutes later it was reported the vehicle had lost control in Greenhead Lane and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his 30s, and the passenger, a man in his 20s, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. The vehicle was not being pursued by police at the time of the collision.

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations, said: “This collision has left two people with serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw the vehicle at any point before the incident or who saw the collision itself to get in touch. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage which could assist our investigation.”