14 of the best Burnley and Padiham chippies, according to Google Reviews

If you’re thinking of heading out to the chippy this Good Friday, we’ve been casting our net across Google to find the best in the borough.
By John Deehan
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:17 GMT

All these fish and chip shops have been rated 4 out of 5 or higher on Google Reviews, and can be found in the Burnley and Padiham area.

Go on, treat yourself:

Who doesn't love a chippy tea?

Lee's Chippy in Todmorden Road has a rating of 4.0 out of 5 on Google.

Banny's in Trafalgar Street, Burnley, has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Google.

Barden Lane Chippy has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Google.

