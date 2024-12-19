23 photos of annual Santa Trail around Burnley's Harle Syke hosted by Craven Heifer pub and LPK Facilities Management

By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Dec 2024, 14:14 BST
Burnley’s annual Santa Trail, held to raise money for Pendleside Hospice, was a huge success.

Several Harle Syke people and businesses, including the Craven Heifer pub and LPK Facilities Management, were involved in the hosting and organising of the community event.

With five Santa stops around Harle Syke, the main one was Oaklands Nursing Home where a choir sang and mince pies, shortbread, hot chocolate and mulled wine were served and Father Christmas and his friends, including the Grinch, handed out selection boxes to children.

.

1. Wonderful photos from Harle Syke in Burnley's annual Santa Trail

. Photo: Jason Lee Photography

Photo Sales
.

2. Wonderful photos from Harle Syke in Burnley's annual Santa Trail

. Photo: Jason Lee Photography

Photo Sales
.

3. Wonderful photos from Harle Syke in Burnley's annual Santa Trail

. Photo: Jason Lee Photography

Photo Sales
.

4. Wonderful photos from Harle Syke in Burnley's annual Santa Trail

. Photo: Jason Lee Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPendleside Hospice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice