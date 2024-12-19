Several Harle Syke people and businesses, including the Craven Heifer pub and LPK Facilities Management, were involved in the hosting and organising of the community event.
With five Santa stops around Harle Syke, the main one was Oaklands Nursing Home where a choir sang and mince pies, shortbread, hot chocolate and mulled wine were served and Father Christmas and his friends, including the Grinch, handed out selection boxes to children.
