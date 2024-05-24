Latest information on Burnley's Town 2 Turf 'Levelling Up' scheme

By Dominic Collis
Published 24th May 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 10:30 BST
Work on the £6m. Town 2 Turf redevelopment scheme is on schedule, according to Burnley Borough Council.

The huge project, which has proved controversial with many residents who have complained about the cost and disruption, is set to be completed in the summer.

Business owners in the vicinity of the project, which aims to make it easier for fans to access Burnley Football Club’s Turf Moor stadiun on foot, have also complained about the impact on trade.

A number of key pieces of work are now planned for early next month and will include the filling in of Centenary Way subway with overnight road closures to allow re-surfacing of the Yorkshire Street/Church Street/Centenary Way junction. Traffic lights will be installed and road markings put down.

The work progressing on the Town 2 Turf project as it looked on 23rd May 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardThe work progressing on the Town 2 Turf project as it looked on 23rd May 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The work progressing on the Town 2 Turf project as it looked on 23rd May 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Paving on the Turf Moor side of the junction is almost completed, and new kerbs and paving is progressing on the town centre side of the junction.

Planters with trees and shrubs have been created and seating and other street ‘furniture’ will be installed.

The Town2Turf scheme has been funded through the Government's Levelling Up programme and other sources, and is supported by project partners Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

It aims to improve pedestrian safety and boost links between the town centre and the Brunshaw/Pike Hill area of town. It will also form part of a “regeneration corridor” from the Weavers’ Triangle (and all the work connected to the expansion of UCLan) through the shopping centre to the football stadium.

