Burnley has seen plenty of investment over the last few years with millions of pounds invested in new schools, colleges and industrial buildings, but it’s fair to say the latest large project – the £6m. ‘Town 2 Turf’ road redevelopment has been met with a lukewarm response from residents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Burnley Express has written several articles on the project since it first came to light.

Designed to improve links between Burnley town centre and Turf Moor, the scheme will see the roundabout at the junction of Yorkshire Street and Church Street being replaced by a traffic light junction with pedestrian crossings, the subway under Centenary Way being closed and the area landscaped, changes to the road system around the bus station, new pedestrian crossings, and improved paving, seating, and lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will form part of a “regeneration corridor” from the Weavers’ Triangle (and all the work connected to the expansion of UCLan) through the shopping centre to the football stadium.

How the Town 2 Turf work is progressing as 2023 ends and a new year starts. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The scheme is being funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding and undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

Alas, as with many large public realm projects these days, inevitably work has fallen behind schedule, causing anguish and frustration to motorists and other residents who have made thier feelings known in the comments sections of our stories posted on social media.

Some 345 comments were made on our latest Facebook post, some of which can be found below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“why fix what isn’t broken? the roundabout has been there forever and never had any problems!! it was much better to look at too than a bunch of traffic lights! many better ways to spend money! i.e the dreadful roads full of potholes!”

“£6million spent wisely could have made a huge difference to Burnley but spending it to improve access to the football club is a dreadful waste. If Levelling Up money is being used for this project I have no confidence in either LCC or Burnley Council.”

“Massive width pavements and narrow road lane on Yorkshire Street. I know it’s to slow traffic down but this is ridiculously narrow. The town centre will become gridlocked. How is a bus and a van supposed to get through the Culvert in that Narrow space - passing each other outside the Royal Dyche area will be impossible. So badly thought out. The roundabout system worked - this has just been an expensive waste of money. The roads in Lancashire are crumbling, I am sick of driving down potholes, but at least we have a nice pavement at the Culvert!”

“All the other roads are now awful and full of potholes due to the excess traffic trying to avoid town. The streets around the turf and townley are disgusting with dog muck , litter and autumn leaves which have turned to mulch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad