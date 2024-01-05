Motorists in Burnley will be relieved to hear that work on Yorkshire Street, up to the ‘Culvert’, is expected to be practically completed by the end of this month.

The £6m. Town 2 Turf project and associated road redevelopments, which has been going on for several months, is still some way to being fully completed, as our latest picture gallery and video here shows.

A spokesman for Burnley Borough Council, which is carrying out the work with Lancashire County Council, said: “The road layout at the Yorkshire Street/Church Street junction is temporary to allow traffic management and the work to go ahead safely.

“Once completed there will be three lanes in Church Street (at the new traffic light junction, heading towards town), two lanes at the Centenary Way junction, two lanes in Yorkshire Street (heading towards Turf Moor) and one lane, one way (Yorkshire Street towards Croft Street). All those refer to the new traffic light junction.”

The Burnley Express revealed in October that work on the flagship regeneration scheme to improve pedestrian links between Burnley’s main shopping centre and Turf Moor football ground was running two months behind schedule.

1 . How the Town 2 Turf work is progressing as 2023 ends and a new year starts. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard How the Town 2 Turf work is progressing as 2023 ends and a new year starts. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . How the Town 2 Turf work is progressing as 2023 ends and a new year starts. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard How the Town 2 Turf work is progressing as 2023 ends and a new year starts. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . How the Town 2 Turf work is progressing as 2023 ends and a new year starts. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard How the Town 2 Turf work is progressing as 2023 ends and a new year starts. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales