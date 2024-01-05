Updated pictures, times and video on Burnley's Levelling Up Town 2 Turf project
The £6m. Town 2 Turf project and associated road redevelopments, which has been going on for several months, is still some way to being fully completed, as our latest picture gallery and video here shows.
A spokesman for Burnley Borough Council, which is carrying out the work with Lancashire County Council, said: “The road layout at the Yorkshire Street/Church Street junction is temporary to allow traffic management and the work to go ahead safely.
“Once completed there will be three lanes in Church Street (at the new traffic light junction, heading towards town), two lanes at the Centenary Way junction, two lanes in Yorkshire Street (heading towards Turf Moor) and one lane, one way (Yorkshire Street towards Croft Street). All those refer to the new traffic light junction.”
The Burnley Express revealed in October that work on the flagship regeneration scheme to improve pedestrian links between Burnley’s main shopping centre and Turf Moor football ground was running two months behind schedule.