Councillors sign off on plans to invest £61m. on roads and other highways infrastructure in Lancashire

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 15:04 BST
Crumbling roads in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley are to be resurfaced as part of a plan to invest more than £61m. to improve Lancashire’s highways infrastructure over the next year.

The decision means that Lancashire County Council can continue to focus on maintaining everything from roads and bridges to traffic signals and streetlights on a preventative basis, before the need for repairs becomes critical and more expensive.

The roads earmarked for resurfacing and surface dressing are –

Burnley: Queen Victoria Road; Brunshaw Avenue; Ightenhill Park Lane; Culshaw Street; Bank Parade.

Roads in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley are set to be resurfaced

Pendle: Keighley Road; Gisburn Road; Junction Street; Bradley Road; Meadow Close; Woodlands Road; Valley Road; Back Lane; Stump Hall Road.

Ribble Valley: Mitton Road; Stump Cross Lane; Woodcrest; Four Acre Lane; Chipping Road; Whalley Clitheroe bypass; Pendleton Road; Whins Lane.

The figure includes a £46.824m. funding grant from the Department for Transport, alongside £15m. from the county council, which has pledged an additional £45m. over the next three years as part of the approved 2025/26 budget.

The extra £15m. for 2025/26 will boost the number of roads to be resurfaced over the coming year.

This means £27.949m. is earmarked to repair potholes and other structural defects, while £19.701m. is in the pot to invest in carriageway and footway capital projects, which include a host of resurfacing schemes across the county. In addition to this, £4.6m. is allocated for street lighting and £6.6m. is earmarked for bridges and other structures.

Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “This significant investment reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that Lancashire's roads – which support more than 4.6million journeys every day – are safe, reliable, and fit for purpose for everyone.

“Improving our roads is our number one priority that's why we're committing £45m. over the next three years on top of our 2025/26 allocation from the Department for Transport.

“This funding will allow us to plan and execute more comprehensive improvements, addressing both immediate repairs and proactive maintenance.

“I would like to thank residents in advance for their continued support and patience while we roll out this ambitious maintenance programme.

“We will continue to carry out reactive repairs alongside these schemes and you can help us more effectively prioritise our work by reporting faults via our website.”

