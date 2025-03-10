Our Bygone Burnley video this week looks at Accrington Road, its links to Burnley’s once-great white goods industry, a footballing pioneer and a popular brewery.

The episode begins by looking at one of Burnley’s most important factories – the WH Dean Victoria Works which made products famous throughout the country at one time – part of the Burco Dean Group and its electrical white goods.

However, as Roger explains, Deans made gas-powered products, respected throughout the country. Indeed, Burnley became famous for producing such goods as an offshoot from the textile industry in the late 19th Century, starting with mangles.

These companies lasted well into the 1970s, but unfortunately British firms sold out during the years of the Common Market to European competitors.

Accrington Road before 1910. It shows the former Accrington Roaf Wesleyan Methodist Church, one of the best attended of its kind in Burnley, and the shopping parade which included some of Burnley’s best known local shops.

Our video next takes us to the Smallshaw Industrial Estate, off Accrington Road, which used to be one of Burnley’s first recreation grounds.

When Burnley became a borough in 1861 the trend was for smaller recreation grounds – 12 thoughout the borough’s wards. These were a combination of sports grounds, children’s play areas, and walkways for adults.

It was here, at what was known as Gannow recreation ground, where one of football’s most influential innovators, Jimmy Hogan, made his first steps into a football career that would leave lasting ripples across the continent.

Roger said: “The Smallshaw ground was called Gannow and was where one of Burnley’s best-known footballers, sadly forgotten now, came here as a boy and learned his trade. Jimmy Hogan was the Englishman who took football to the continent where be became much more famous than over here.”

A Mayoral Procession in Accrington Road, probably in the late 1960s, when C V Thornley was Burnley’s Town Clerk

It is a shame Hogan, who died in 1974 aged 91, has largely been forgotten in this country as his impact on football and its diffusion around the globe cannot be overstated.

Indeed, Hogan has been described as “the most influential coach there has ever been” by journalist Jonathan Wilson.

Born in Nelson, Hogan played for Burnley between 1903-05 before embarking on a managerial career in the Netherlands, Austria and Hungary, helping to spread the fledgling sport in those nations.

Following a stint managing in Switzerland, Hogan was offered a lucrative contract by the Central German Football Association, to offer his tactical knowledge to thousands of German football players.

Our episode ends by looking at the beginnings of the Moorhouse’s Brewery.

“Moorhouse’s did not begin life brewing beer,” Roger explains. “The story of brewing in Burnley goes back a long way. The first brewery that we are are aware of on a large scale was built in 1750. Massey’s came to own that building at Bridge End.

“However, in the mid 19th Century, Moorhouse’s established itself in the brewing trade, they made mineral waters and hop-based products for the brewing industry which they bought off Massey’s.

“By around the late 1960s Moorhouse’s were bought out by a hotelier from East Marton near Skipton who converted the small building on Accrington Road into a proper brewery.

“Burnley remains a brewing town. We also have the Reedley Hallows Brewery. It’s nice that the craft still exists in Burnley.”