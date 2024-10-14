Royle Road in Burnley is set to be closed as Cadent undertakes repair work

Essential work is due to take place over the weekend of October 18th to 20th after the discovery of an issue with a gas pipe under Royle Road, in Burnley town centre.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A smell of gas has been traced to a distribution pipe that runs underneath Royle Road, at the junction where it meets the roundabout at the A679 (Active Way).

Cadent’s engineers have ensured everything is under control, but need to take further action to ensure there is no further deterioration, or risk to anyone’s safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gas network has agreed with local authority highways teams to begin work after nearby Burnley College finishes for the day on 18th October.

From this point, there will be no access from Royle Road to the roundabout (Active Way). The lane heading in the direction of the college (and onwards to the M65 motorway) stays open. However, motorists should expect delays to their journeys.

Cadent’s teams will work through the weekend, digging a deep excavation, and then repairing the pipe. They will work on the pipe with gas ‘live’ (gas stays on).

Nick Jerman, Head of Customer Operations, Cadent, said: “Our teams have already taken action to keep everyone safe, and to keep gas flowing to the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do need to investigate this fully and carry out a repair. This is a busy traffic area and there is really no quiet time to get this work done. We have tried hard – working with the local authority – to minimise the disruption as best we can.

“We have everything in place to work on this through the weekend [18th to 20th October] but must stress that completing everything will be a huge task and we cannot guarantee. We hope everyone understands our priority has to be safety.”

If you smell gas, nearby or anywhere, please do not assume it is related to this work, as it may not be and needs to be checked. Always act immediately and call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999, day or night. All calls are recorded and may be monitored.

Cadent employs around 1,200 people in the North West. where it is responsible for maintaining and upgrading more than 21,000 miles of gas distribution pipes and providing a 24/7, 365-days-a-year gas emergency service.