A motorist was taken to hospital after his car flipped on its side on a country road near Burnley.

The accident happened shortly before 10-30pm on Sunday in Burnley Road, Cliviger.

Police confirmed that there was just one car involved. The driver, a man in his 20s from Burnley, was taken to hospital with head and pelvic injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed by police for some time following the accident on the road heading to Todmorden.