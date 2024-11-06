Cadent issue update on gas pipe repair work in Royle Road, Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Nov 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 13:32 BST
Engineers have now completed the complex repair of a key gas distribution pipe in Burnley –one that helps keep thousands of local homes warm – after initial delays.

Cadent traced the source of a smell of gas to a pipe that runs under a busy road junction in the town, where Royle Road meets the Active Way roundabout.

Teams began the essential work to repair the pipe on October 18th.

To access the pipe required Cadent to dig two of its deepest excavations in the town in recent years – up to 3m. deep and 5m. wide.

Cadent has issued an update on an essential repair to a key gas distribution pipe in Burnley

Specialist engineers were brought in to complete the repair with the pipe staying ‘live’ – so there was no interruption to supply of gas to local homes.

The repairs are now completed and extensive work to reinstate the road has begun.

Such is the size of the excavation, a 72-hour period is needed to allow the foam concrete to set, and then 24-hours for a layer of tarmac to do the same.

It is hoped the current lane closure on Royle Road can be removed during the weekend, if not sooner.

Nick Jerman, Head of Customer Operations, Cadent, said: “This has been a big challenge for us, with our first priority always being to keep everyone safe.

“We appreciate our work, while necessary, has led to traffic disruption in the area, and I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.

“If you smell gas anywhere call the gas emergency service on 0800 111 999. Do not assume it is related to this work - it may not be and needs to be checked.”

