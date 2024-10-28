Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to repair a gas pipe in Burnley town centre is taking longer than expected.

Cadent teams began work the weekend before last to investigate the source of a smell of gas underneath Royle Road, near the Active Way roundabout.

After digging down to a pipe which runs underneath this junction, the nature of the repair work required became apparent - and would take longer than originally hoped.

Two large excavations were needed - each about five metres wide, and two metres deep.

Cdaent has said essential repair works to a gas pipe in Royle Road, Burnley, are taking longer than expected

This required the closure of one lane of Royle Road (in the direction heading towards the Active Way roundabout), as well as impact on Active Way itself. The ongoing work has created congestion on the roads.

Due to the work completed during this week, the impact on Active Way was removed this weekend.

The remaining work to finish the repair under Royle Road will continue into this week. If everything goes to plan, the engineers are hopeful to have the road reopened by the end of this week.

A Cadent spokesman said: “We appreciate this work - while essential to keeping everyone safe, and to keeping gas flowing to local homes and other buildings in the area - is disruptive, and thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

When the Burnley Express first reported about the work needing doing Cadent said the lane heading in the direction of the college (and onwards to the M65 motorway) would stay open. However, motorists should expect delays to their journeys.

Cadent’s teams were digging a deep excavation, and then repairing the pipe. They will work on the pipe with gas ‘live’ (gas staying on).