Third Burnley landmark pub goes up for sale

A third landmark pub in Burnley has gone on the market

The Dugdale Arms is up for sale with a price tag of £295,000.

The recently refurbished interior of the Dugdale Arms.

The pub in Dugdale Road has long been established as a popular 'local' and is an imposing two storey building set in its own grounds.

The ground floor provides a central bar with various lounge areas, customer toilets and food preparation and storage areas.

On the first floor there is a large function room with a manager's flat which boasts four bedrooms, a living room, dining kitchen and bathroom.

The pub is on the market with Trevor Dawson estate agents and joins two other pubs in the town that have gone up for sale, The Brun Lea in the town centre and the Foresters Arms in Todmorden Road.

News that the Brun Lea, which is owned by the Wetherspoons, was going up for sale sent shockwaves through the town.

It is among a portfolio of 20 properties the pub giant has put on the market. Official sales details for the Brun Lea were released yesterday and offers are now being invited.

The Foresters Arms in Todmorden Road is up for sale for £140,000. The pub is freehold and on the market with specialist estate agents Savills.

Situated opposite Burnley Register Office the pub once featured in documentary about football hooligans in 2006.

It became notorious for all the wrong reasons when it featured on Danny Dyer's Real Football Factories and in one episode Dyer, now a star in top BBC soap Eastenders, was seen taking part in a meeting between members of the now infamous Burnley Suicide Squad.