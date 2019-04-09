Offers invited for popular Burnley town centre pub

Official sale details for one of Burnley town centre's most popular pubs have been released today.

The Brun Lea on Manchester Road is among a portfolio of 20 pubs that have been put on the market by pub giant J D Wetherspoon.

Offers are being invited from anyone interested in buying the pub which is on the market with London based Savills real estate.

News that the pub was being put on the market caused shock in the town last month as it is a popular haunt renowned for cheap beer and food.

A spokesman for J D Wetherspoon the sale was a 'commercial decision taken by the company after long consideration.'

Trade is continuing as normal until a buyer is found and the company has given an assurance that if the existing 39 staff at the Brun Lea were not taken on by the new owners Wetherspoons would try to find them work at other outlets across the region.

The Boot in Burnley is also part of the pub chain.

Sales details for the Brun Lea describe the building as a large mid terraced property constructed of a concrete steel frame with a brick and glass facade under a series of flat roofs.

The ground floor bar area can accommodate 200 covers with a bar area to the rear and both fixed and loose seating.

The basement area is fitted out as a commercial kitchen and there is a bin store, beer store and staff room.

Upstairs there are customer bathrooms, a staff office and store room and a manager's flat.