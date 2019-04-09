Former Burnley pub that featured in football hooligan documentary up for sale

A Burnley pub, which once featured in a football hooligan documentary, has gone on the market.

The Foresters Arms in Todmorden Road is up for sale for £140,000.

The pub is freehold and on the market with specialist estate agents Savills.

Situated opposite Burnley Register Office the pub once featured in documentary about football hooligans in 2006.

It became notorious for all the wrong reasons when it featured on Danny Dyer's Real Football Factories and in one episode Dyer, now a star in top BBC soap Eastenders, was seen taking part in a meeting between members of the now infamous Burnley Suicide Squad.

The pub was also mentioned in gang leader, Andrew Porter’s famous Suicide Squad book.

A new landlord was brought in and the pub given a £40,000 overhaul to help it build a reputation as a more family friendly place with a trouble free atmosphere.

The overhaul has included new signage, and re-painting and decorating throughout the pub that was then owned by Admiral Taverns.

But the reputation stuck and custom dwindled at the once popular watering hole.