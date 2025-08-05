Screen time has shot up over the holidays, and it could be putting kids at risk 💻

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research suggests children’s device usage per day over the summer holidays has shot up more than 40%

Three quarters of parents say they’re worried about the impact the extra screen time will have on their kids

Experts say too much time online can have pose a range of risks to children’s wellbeing and mental health

It can also expose to them to privacy and security risks

Luckily, there are steps parents can take to keep them safe

The summer school holidays are now in full swing across much of the UK - and phones, tablets, and household computers will suddenly be seeing a big jump in usage.

There’s still about a month until most schoolchildren across England head back to the classroom, for the start of the 2025/26 school year. But new research by Vodafone has found that in the meantime, they’re spending as much as four hours per day of unstructured time online. This represents a 42% increase on internet use during term time – and it could be exposing them to some pretty significant risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The telecommunications giant recently surveyed some 1,500 parents of children aged 8 to 17. For many youngsters, the uptick in usage was driven by them using devices to keep in touch with school friends, 40% said, as well as passing time during long journeys (24%). But even though 95% of parents felt they were having open and honest conversations about their tech use, three-quarters (75%) were still concerned about longer term impact of the increased screen time.

Vodafone has partnered up with Digital Awareness UK (DAUK) to highlight some of the biggest online risks children could face this summer, as well as its advice for parents on how to set a healthy, digital routine. Chief executive Emma Robertson said that the summer holidays can be a challenging time for parents trying to keep their children entertained at home or on holiday, and screens often feel like an easy solution.

Children spending too much time online are exposed to a wide variety of risks, experts say | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

“This can't always be avoided, but without structure, it can lead to greater exposure to online harms, mental health effects and unhealthy tech habits that are difficult to undo,” she said. “This research clearly shows that quality over quantity matters, and setting boundaries with screen time that work for your family is essential.”

Here are some of the biggest risks children spending too much time online can face – especially when it comes to their wellbeing and their online privacy – as well as DAUK’s advice on how to avert them:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top five wellbeing risks caused by too much time online

DAUK identified some of the biggest mental health and wellbeing risks to children as:

Sleep disruption Low self esteem, caused by social media comparison Cyberbullying or online harassment Exposure to harmful content (like self-harm, eating disorders etc.) Digital addiction or compulsive use of apps/games

“Exposure to harmful content or unsafe interactions online can cause significant harm to children’s health and wellbeing, “ a spokesperson said. “To help protect them, ensure they know they can turn to you for support and guidance and show them how to block and report harmful content or dangerous individuals.

“Additionally, make use of parental controls features on apps, games, and devices to block inappropriate content and set healthy screen time limits,” DAUK continued. “Lots of time on screens, especially before bed, can disrupt sleep and impact overall wellbeing so it’s important to establish boundaries, including agreeing on tech-free times and spaces.”

Top five online safety and privacy risks children face

Oversharing personal information on social media or gaming platforms Increased exposure to online predators through chat apps or games Falling for phishing scams or fake giveaways Accidentally downloading malware or spyware Using unsecured public WiFi for sensitive activities - exposing them to hackers

DAUK said that online privacy threats were growing faster than ever. “As young people face dangers such as scams and identity theft, it’s essential that they learn to navigate digital spaces with a critical mind. This helps them recognise dangers, protect their personal information, and keep their data secure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents can support young people by encouraging them to question what they see, check sources, create strong passwords, and adjust their privacy settings, they continued. “Tools like antivirus and internet security software, password managers, and parental controls can also help protect them from threats such as these.”

A number of new changes under the UK’s Online Safety Act meant to better protect young internet users have recently come into force. To learn more about these and what they could mean for your child, from age-checks to algorithm changes, check out our coverage online here.