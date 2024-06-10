Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Green Party have announced that 29-year-old Lex Kristan will be their candidate for Pendle and Clitheroe at the general election on July 4th.

Digital marketing apprentice Lex, who enjoys walks in the Pendle and Ribble Valley countryside, said The Green Party was the only viable party to keep the next government in check.

The Green Party is focusing its campaign on six key policies in its ‘Manifesto for a Fairer, Greener Society’ – energy efficient homes; more affordable housing on brownfield sites; free school meals for parents on lower incomes; free childcare; integrated public transport; and nationalised water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lex, who grew up in Hyndburn, said: “I’ve spent a lot of time over the years since I was a child in the Ribble Valley and Pendle areas, going on walks and I really admire the natural beauty the constituency has to offer.

The Green Party candidate for Pendle and Clitheroe Lex Kristian

“I’m standing because I believe that our country has been let down by the two main parties, and the Liberal Democrats demonstrated in 2010 that they can’t be trusted either. The Green Party is the only viable party to keep the next government in check, and I will put the constituency and its people above the political shenanigans we’ve witnessed over the years.”

In addition, locally, the Green Party supports the following policies:

Levelling Up Funding should be used to reduce the high levels on Poverty, Inequality and Deprivation – only 25% has been spent so far in North;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protect green spaces, biodiversity and habitats from development;

Create greener, safer and healthier streets, encouraging people to use 'active travel' schemes as well as meet and walk to school/work;

Campaign for a Government ban on the production and sale of single use plastics and those which are not recycled - UK throws away an estimated 1.7 billion pieces of plastic a week;

Engage with the local councils in developing resilient and adaptive action plans to combat climate change and reduce its damaging impacts;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encourage landowners and farmers to diversify and increase their income by growing more sustainable local food which uses less land than meat and dairy; enhancing biodiversity and habitats by planting trees and restoring hedgerows and peatlands;