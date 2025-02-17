Suspended Burnley MP Oliver Ryan's office reopens but surgery cancelled

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST

The Burnley office of the town’s suspended Labour MP Oliver Ryan is back open after a brief closure.

Mr Ryan is currently sitting as an independent MP while currently suspended from the Labour Party while an investigation is conducted over his role in a WhatsApp group which contained offensive messages.

As reported in the Burnley Express, Mr Ryan (29) was summoned to meet Labour’s Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell, after the messages were published in a national newspaper.

Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardBurnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

However, Mr Ryan is not currently suspended from the House of Commons by the Speaker for ‘disorderly conduct’, and so can continue to take his seat in the chamber.

Mr Ryan’s office in Grimshaw Street, Burnley town centre, is open between 10am and 2pm Monday to Thursday as usual.

However, this Friday’s planned drop-in surgery with Mr Ryan at the Chai Centre, Stoneyholme, has now been postponed to a future date to be confirmed.

