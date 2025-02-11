Burnley MP Oliver Ryan has been suspended by the Labour Party for his role in a WhatsApp group containing offensive messages, with many people in the borough now asking what will happen next.

According to parliamentary rules, Mr Ryan (29) will now sit as an independent MP as he has had the whip withdrawn by the Labour Party.

Mr Ryan was summoned to meet Labour’s Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell, after the messages were published in a national newspaper.

However, Mr Ryan is not currently suspended from the House of Commons by the Speaker for ‘disorderly conduct’, and so can continue to take his seat in the chamber.

The last MP to be suspended from the Commons was Conservative Blackpool South member Scott Benton for suggesting to undercover reporters from The Times newspaper that he would be willing to break lobbying rules for money claiming that “he was corrupt and for sale”.

A ‘recall’ petition was triggered, but Mr Benton resigned during the process which led to a by-election, duly won by Labour.

According to the UK Parliament website, recall petitions allow voters to remove an elected representative between elections by signing a petition.

Under the rules of the Recall of MPs Act 2015 MPs can be recalled under three circumstances:

Conviction in the UK of any offence and sentenced or ordered to be imprisoned or detained, after all appeals have been exhausted. Note – a sentence over 12 months in jail automatically disqualifies someone from being an MP;

Suspension from the House following report and recommended sanction from the Committee on Standards for a specified period (at least 10 sitting days, or at least 14 days if sitting days are not specified);

Convicted of an offence under section 10 of the Parliamentary Standards Act 2009 (making false or misleading parliamentary allowances claims). Note – the sentence does not have to be custodial for this condition.

If one of the conditions is met the Speaker of the House must notify the local returning officer.

For a recall petition to be successful 10% of eligible registered voters need to sign the petition. If the 10% threshold is reached the petition officer informs the Speaker of the House of Commons. On the giving of that notice the seat becomes vacant. A by-election is then required.