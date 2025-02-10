Burnley MP Oliver Ryan has been suspended by the Labour Party over comments he made in a WhatsApp group which contained offensive messages.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ryan, elected last year, met with Labour’s Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell, after the messages were published in a national newspaper.

Mr Ryan yesterday issued an apology for his part in the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan who has been suspended by the Labour Party. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He said: “Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

“I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong. I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.

“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise. I will co-operate fully with the party's investigation.”

He becomes the second MP to be suspended over the issue, following Andrew Gwynne who was sacked as a health minister.