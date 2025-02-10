Burnley MP Oliver Ryan suspended by Labour Party over WhatsApp messages

By Dominic Collis
Published 10th Feb 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 17:21 BST
Burnley MP Oliver Ryan has been suspended by the Labour Party over comments he made in a WhatsApp group which contained offensive messages.

Mr Ryan, elected last year, met with Labour’s Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell, after the messages were published in a national newspaper.

Most Popular

Mr Ryan yesterday issued an apology for his part in the group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Burnley Labour parliamentary candidate Oliver Ryan gives in-depth interview on f...
Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan who has been suspended by the Labour Party. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan who has been suspended by the Labour Party. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He said: “Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

“I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong. I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.

“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise. I will co-operate fully with the party's investigation.”

He becomes the second MP to be suspended over the issue, following Andrew Gwynne who was sacked as a health minister.

Related topics:Labour PartyBurnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice