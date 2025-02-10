Burnley MP Oliver Ryan suspended by Labour Party over WhatsApp messages
Mr Ryan, elected last year, met with Labour’s Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell, after the messages were published in a national newspaper.
Mr Ryan yesterday issued an apology for his part in the group.
He said: “Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.
“I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong. I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.
“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise. I will co-operate fully with the party's investigation.”
He becomes the second MP to be suspended over the issue, following Andrew Gwynne who was sacked as a health minister.