The regulatory body for solicitors in England calls on Government ministers to meet with victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is investigating a law firm that Burnley and Pendle homeowners say pressured them into taking on compensation claims for botched cavity wall insulation (CWI) before it went bust. Many residents face tens of thousands in legal costs despite being reassured by SSB Law throughout their case that it was on a no-win, no-fee basis.

The SRA’s chief executive met with the SSB Law Victims Group, which is campaigning with the Burnley Express for new laws to protect vulnerable people signing up for dubious claims. The group urges Secretaries for State Jonathan Reynolds (Business and Trade), Shabana Mahmood (Justice), Angela Rayner (Levelling Up, Housing and Communities), and Ed Miliband (Energy Security and Net Zero) to meet with its admin team to discuss solutions to the travesty.

In response to its concerns, SRA boss Paul Philip pledged to "highlight to the relevant minister that the victims' group is keen to meet with them to discuss the issues these cases raise.

Residents listen as former Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks at the SSB Law collapse meeting in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We recognise the significant distress for clients impacted in these cases, which raise serious questions about the conduct of solicitors and law firms. We are exploring all possible options for redress for affected clients while we will take firm action against any solicitors involved who have fallen short of the high standards the public expects.”

We have contacted SSB Law about the scandal but have had no response.

To sign our petition for justice for the victims, please visit https://www.change.org/CWIscandal