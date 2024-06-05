Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal are calling for ministers to help end the exploitation of homeowners and government green grants.

The Burnley Express and SSB Law Victims Group have launched a new petition urging the Government to deliver justice for the local and national victims – some of the most vulnerable people in society – who face up to tens of thousands in debt and/or charges on their homes.

This national travesty began with government decarbonisation grants for free cavity wall insulation (CWI), which experts say was incorrectly installed in many homes, causing mould, damp and other damage. Victims say they were then pressured into seeking compensation by law firms Pure Legal and SSB Law on a no-win, no-fee basis to put their homes right, but were hit with the crushing bills when the companies went bust.

Our campaign also calls for new laws to protect homeowners and tenants from exploitation by firms across the CWI and legal sectors as the Government continues to roll out more green grants in its legal bid to end fuel poverty in England by 2030.

Burnley grandad Ian Lofthouse, a victim of the cavity wall insulation scandal.

Debra Sofia Magdalene, an admin of the SSB Law Victims Group, said "it’s critical” that the Government acts immediately to help end the suffering of homeowners.

“We need action now. We cannot wait for the results of an SRA investigation, which isn’t due to finish until autumn. People are desperate.”

Burnley mum and victim, Sharon Lord, said the Government should have put more protections in place for vulnerable people, including the elderly and low-income families, before targeting the green schemes at this section of society.

With the Government’s current CWI scheme, named ECO4, running until March 2026, and applications for grants currently being open, we want the Government to implement more safeguarding for residents.

Some of the victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal protesting outside Parliament following the collapse of SSB Law.

The new petition follows the death of Burnley grandad, Ian Lofthouse, at age 74 after a short battle with pneumonia, encephalitis, sepsis, and the effects of a stroke.

His son Christian says Ian's constant worry and suicidal feelings over how he would pay a devastating £7,000-plus bill decimated his dad's physical health and robbed him of his strength to cope.

Debra added that many other victims are also at crisis point, feeling suicidal, having panic attacks and struggling with debilitating health conditions like asthma and ezcema while living with mould and damp.

What does the petition call for?

Among the demands, we are asking the Government to:

Provide funding to restore homes to their original condition;

Help to cover the legal debts;

Investigate how trade and legal firms failed and/or exploited homeowners and government green grants;

Introduce new laws to protect homeowners in the future, like regulating installers, surveyors, and extractors, taking control of guarantee agencies and holding their CEOs to account for non-payment of warranties, and banning the term “no-win, no-fee”.

Our campain also urges government ministers - Kemi Badenoch (Business & Trade Secretary), Alex Chalk (Justice), Michael Gove (Levelling Up), and Claire Coutinho (Energy Security & Net Zero) - to meet with victims to discuss our detailed proposals for new legislation.

The petition has garnered more than 600 signatures in just two days. To sign it, please head to https://chng.it/CJfVtPKd4v