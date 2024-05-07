Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Lofthouse, who was a victim of the cavity wall insulation scandal, died at age 74 after a short battle with pneumonia, encephalitis, and sepsis, and having a stroke.

His son Christian (48) says Ian's constant worry and suicidal feelings over how he would pay a devastating £7,000-plus bill - resulting from a supposed "no-win, no-fee" compensation claim following the collapse of legal firm SSB Law - decimated his dad's physical health and robbed him of his strength to cope.

"I feel SSB Law is partly liable for my dad's death.

"He aged 20 years in just a few months. He was on a state pension and constantly stressed. He wasn't eating and was waking up at silly o'clock in the morning. For a grandad who doted on his grandchildren to be that low, it's just disgusting, all because of how scared and worried he was."

Ian was among numerous residents nationally who signed up for a government scheme offering free cavity wall insulation to help reduce fuel poverty. Many homeowners used SSB Law to seek compensation and fix their homes when they were informed the insulation had caused mould and damp. But they have been left with bills of up to tens of thousands after SSB Law went bust in January – despite assurances throughout the claim that they would not pay a penny.

Christian, who believes living with damp and mould worsened his dad's COPD and asthma, said: "We were following the advice of a government scheme and hunted after SSB Law went bankrupt, and my dad couldn't fight it."

Burnley man Ian Lofthouse with his eldest grandchild, Isaac, now 15.

Speaking about Ian's character before the debt, Christian added: "He was very social and popular on the Northern Soul scene. People would say he was an absolute legend."

Christian recalls how his dad helped to feed starving Burnley folk during the miners' strike in 1984 despite also struggling.

"He was a genuinely lovely, honest person who would do anything for you, even though he didn't have two pennies to rub together, and we have had that taken from us through no fault of his or our own.

"I can't understand how a man 18 months ago was able to dance the whole night through and now he has left three children, five grandchildren, and a wife of 50-something years, all because he'd become a frail, old man due to stress and worry."

Burnley man Ian Lofthouse enjoying a day out on the Northern Soul scene before his death at age 74.

Christian is now calling on the Government to step in and help the victims clear their debts and fix their homes.

"Nobody, including pensioners who have to choose between heating or eating, should be penalised for following a government-backed scheme.

"Why are pensioners having to pay these huge costs? They have been screwed over. The Government should be covering these costs and fixing the houses to how they were before. People have had their homes ruined and are paying for the privilege of having them ruined.

"Because of all this, we've lost a dad, grandad and husband. I'll never forgive this company for what they have done or the Government. I want them to know what is happening as it shouldn't be allowed to continue."