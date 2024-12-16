Liberal Democrats in Pendle have fired a broadside against the Government plans to reorganise local government which they have branded as “scrapping local control of local services and doing away with local democratic oversight of planning applications.”

The local Lib Dems are also calling for a thorough review of homelessness within the borough and full government funding of temporary accommodation.

Pendle Council's Liberal group is also backing calls by Burnley Council for safety improvements on the M65 including re-lighting the motorway. The councillors are also calling on Lancashire County Council to sort dangerous flooding issues on the Pendle section of the M65.

The Liberal councillors are putting forward four resolutions which will be debated at the full council meeting on Thursday (December 19th) at Nelson Town Hall (the meeting will also be live-streamed on the council's YouTube channel).

Liberal group leader, and deputy leader of Pendle Council, Coun. David Whipp, said: “People in Pendle are faced with wide-ranging problems.

“Many people hoped that the new government would introduce reforms that would help deal with at least some of these issues, but we are seeing proposals that will be greatly detrimental to local people. We are determined to fight for the rights of residents, and for communities to keep local control.”

The government is set to publish a paper today (Monday) outlining plans for council mergers in areas where there are currently two tiers of local authority – smaller district and larger county councils – in a bid to streamline services.

Meanwhile, elected mayors are also set to gain new powers over planning, in a bid to speed up the delivery of new housing and infrastructure.