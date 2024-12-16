Police arrest five people and launch appeal after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Nelson

By Dominic Collis
Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:31 BST

Five people have been arrested after a woman sadly lost her life as a result of a suspected hit-and-run incidcent in Nelson last night (Sunday).

The incident happened at around 8-30pm (December 15th) when a road traffic collision occured between a blue Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian on Manchester Road in Nelson.

Police have today confirmed that the pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, very sadly died at the scene. Her loved ones are aware and are being supported by specially trained police Family Liaison Officers.

The car left the scene but was later recovered on Pennine Crescent and five people have now been arrested in connection with an investigation.

Police have launched an appeal after a woman pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Nelson
Police have launched an appeal after a woman pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Nelson

Two 19-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five remain in custody.

A police spokesman said: “Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are appealing to you, the public for any information that could assist our enquiries.

“If you have any footage of the collision, or of the Volkswagen Golf before or after the Collision, please get in touch. We're also very keen to identify anyone who has seen the vehicle or has footage of it heading towards the Pennine Crescent area.

“Please remember that no information is insignificant. If you have anything that could assist our enquiries, please let us know.”

You can phone 101, quoting log 1156 of 15th December, or email [email protected]

