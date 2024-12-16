Five people have been arrested after a woman sadly lost her life as a result of a suspected hit-and-run incidcent in Nelson last night (Sunday).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 8-30pm (December 15th) when a road traffic collision occured between a blue Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian on Manchester Road in Nelson.

Police have today confirmed that the pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, very sadly died at the scene. Her loved ones are aware and are being supported by specially trained police Family Liaison Officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car left the scene but was later recovered on Pennine Crescent and five people have now been arrested in connection with an investigation.

Police have launched an appeal after a woman pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Nelson

Two 19-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five remain in custody.

A police spokesman said: “Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are appealing to you, the public for any information that could assist our enquiries.

“If you have any footage of the collision, or of the Volkswagen Golf before or after the Collision, please get in touch. We're also very keen to identify anyone who has seen the vehicle or has footage of it heading towards the Pennine Crescent area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please remember that no information is insignificant. If you have anything that could assist our enquiries, please let us know.”

You can phone 101, quoting log 1156 of 15th December, or email [email protected]