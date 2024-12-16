In response to issues raised by Burnley residents, officers from the Burnley Neighbourhood Team have undertaken a number of operations to tackle these concerns.

On Tuesday December 2nd, officers carried out a taxi licensing operation where they stopped and checked that vehicle operators and owners had the correct documentation and their vehicles were fit for purpose.

They were later that day out on high-visibility foot patrol in Daneshouse and Stoneyholme where a proactive vehicle stop was conducted, and the driver was found to have no license or insurance - the vehicle was seized and driver dealt with for the offences committed.

On Wednesday December 3rd, officers carried out a joint operation with Burnley Borough Council addressing issues of waste and scrap metal in the town. As part of this work a van was seized by officers for having no insurance and several advisory notices were issued by the council for waste carriers.

Whilst again out on foot patrol in the Queensgate area, officers observed an electric motorbike being ridden illegally. They were able to locate and seize this with the rider being dealt with for disqualified driving and no insurance.

The activity carried on into Thursday with four fixed penalty notices being handed out to drivers whilst officers carried out stops as part of a drink drive operation. Officers also continued their work with Burnley Council in another joint operation checking taxi licences with one failing the compliance check for vehicle defects.

Local Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Foster said of the operation: “The Burnley Neighbourhood Team have been out tackling the issues our residents have raised to us.

“This week highlights just a small portion of the work we are doing to combat the concerns of our communities, and we will continue to work closely with our partners to make sure Burnley is a safe place to live, work and visit.

“I would encourage residents to sign up to our Lancashire Talking survey where they can tell us first-hand what matters most to them.”

To find out more about Lancashire Talking and to sign up and have your say, visit https://www.stayintheknow.co.uk/#SignUp