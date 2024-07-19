Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After 14 years of the Tories, of chaos, of dying public services, of stagnation, for the first time in 70 years, The King has set out Labour's legislative agenda for the coming year: The King's Speech.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour will take the brakes off Britain and get our country back to where it should be.

I promised in the election campaign not to let our communities down; people put their faith in Labour and me to deliver, I know we've now got to prove ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I intend to write one of these updates as often as possible. My first two weeks in Parliament have already been jam-packed with debates, questions, correspondence and meetings, in which I've made our voice heard loud and clear. I've been formally sworn in under oath, undertaken induction training from the House authorities and I'm finding my way around the Palace of Westminster - which really feels more like a very grand historic office block. I'm still in the process of setting up an office, as those who have called me for assistance already know. I will have a fully functioning office in the coming weeks and - when I am back home on weekends - speaking to as many people as possible.

Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan.

Next week, I will ask the Health Secretary about the urgent need to improve ambulance waiting times in our area, the Cabinet Office about how they are recovering the tax-payers money lost to the Covid PPE Scandal and the Foreign Secretary about bolstering his efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution. I will also meet Palestinian Ambassador Zumlot next week to hear his experiences from ground zero.

I've already joined several All Party Parliamentary Groups, specifically on the aviation industry and apprenticeships, I will be meeting our own Safran Nacelles next week as part of the Farnborough Air Show, to support their world-beating work and to support their staff here in Burnley. I have met with Unison the Union, The National Farmers Union and others. I attended the brilliant Pendle Business Awards to celebrate (particularly those Brierfield) businesses leading their fields. I appeared on the late night ITV Granada Debate and met with Lancashire's own, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who spoke fondly of Burnley and asked about the Big Window pub! Lastly, when home, I have met with the superb chief executives of both Burnley and Pendle Councils about how together we can bang the drum louder for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield.

On Wednesday, I took my seat for the King's Speech at 10am, for an 11-30am start. Just down the corridor from the King, I felt the buzz through Parliament of optimism for our future, an honesty about the challenge but a determination to get through it. This King's Speech starts the change that families and businesses in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield have been crying out for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan.

This agenda for change will mean: more jobs, better rights at work, investment in our schools and hospitals, better transport, action on stopping the boats and immigration, new homes, more rights for renters, the Hillsborough Law insisting on transparency and candour from public authorities, Martyn's Law to increase our protection from terrorism, which came out of the Manchester bomb attack, an extension of Awaab's Law to improve housing standards in the social and private housing sectors, and investment in the social and physical infrastructure we need for our thriving town. This is what I've been sent here to achieve, and more.

Don't let anyone say the lazy phrase that “voting achieves nothing” - we're the proof it does.

I'm proud you have sent me to Westminster to be part of a government which is firmly in the service of working people, and this King’s Speech is a great start to our decade of national renewal.

As I said two weeks ago when you elected me, I will serve every person, on every street, regardless of whether you voted for me or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, as the Prime Minister said from the Dispatch Box of the House of Commons this week: "We will fix the foundations of this nation for the long-term. The era of politics as performance and self-interest above service is over. The fight for trust is the battle that defines our political era. It is only by serving the interests of working people, and delivering real change that transforms lives, that we can begin to restore people’s faith that politics can be a force for good.

Rebuilding our country will not happen overnight. The challenges we face require determined, patient work and serious solutions, rather than the temptation of the easy answer. The snake oil charm of populism may sound seductive, but it drives us into the dead end of further division and greater disappointment."

I look forward to updating you further on my work in Westminster and at home.