Labour Government vows to extend Awaab's Law to protect private tenants against mould and damp in King's Speech

By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Jul 2024, 15:04 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 15:13 BST
The Labour Government has promised to give private renters more protection against toxic mould and damp.

The Government detailed its plans to extend Awaab’s Law to the private rental sector – as part of the new The Renters’ Rights Bill – in the King’s Speech. The Burnley Express has been campaigning for this extension, with our petition amassing more than 50,000 signatures.

Awaab’s Law, named after a two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died of heart failure due to prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s poorly ventilated home, will set strict timescales within which social landlords must make their properties safe where they contain serious hazards like mould and damp. The new bill will extend these requirements to private landlords.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in his introduction to the King’s Speech, said: “Too many people currently live with the threat of insecurity and injustice, and so we will make sure everyone can grow up in the secure housing they deserve. We will introduce tough new protections for renters, end no-fault evictions and raise standards to make sure homes are safe for people to live in.”

Woman adjusts a thermostat at her home as she limits her use of heating to keep up with her increasing energy bills. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)Woman adjusts a thermostat at her home as she limits her use of heating to keep up with her increasing energy bills. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Woman adjusts a thermostat at her home as she limits her use of heating to keep up with her increasing energy bills. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
The new bill will apply a Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector. It aims to ensure properties “are safe, secure and hazard-free – tackling the blight of poor-quality homes.”

The Burnley Express has also reported on several tenants who say they fear being made homeless by their landlords through a Section 21 no-fault eviction for complaining about mould and damp.

Through its bill, the Government plans to abolish no-fault evictions to stop tenants being removed from their homes without reason, while establishing “new clear and expanded possession grounds” so landlords can “reclaim their properties when they need to”.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, reads the King's Speech from the The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament, on July 17, 2024 in London, England. King Charles III delivers the King's Speech setting out the new Labour government's policies and proposed legislation for the coming parliamentary session. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, reads the King's Speech from the The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament, on July 17, 2024 in London, England. King Charles III delivers the King's Speech setting out the new Labour government's policies and proposed legislation for the coming parliamentary session. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, reads the King's Speech from the The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament, on July 17, 2024 in London, England. King Charles III delivers the King's Speech setting out the new Labour government's policies and proposed legislation for the coming parliamentary session. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It will also give local councils’ new investigatory powers to make it easier for them to identify and fine unscrupulous landlords, allowing renters to challenge bad practices without fear of being evicted.

To keep the pressure on the Government to follow through with the plans to overhaul the rental sector in the King’s Speech, including extending Awaab’s Law, please sign and share our petition at https://chng.it/Wvsm52SrZB

