Labour Government vows to extend Awaab's Law to protect private tenants against mould and damp in King's Speech
The Government detailed its plans to extend Awaab’s Law to the private rental sector – as part of the new The Renters’ Rights Bill – in the King’s Speech. The Burnley Express has been campaigning for this extension, with our petition amassing more than 50,000 signatures.
Awaab’s Law, named after a two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died of heart failure due to prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s poorly ventilated home, will set strict timescales within which social landlords must make their properties safe where they contain serious hazards like mould and damp. The new bill will extend these requirements to private landlords.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in his introduction to the King’s Speech, said: “Too many people currently live with the threat of insecurity and injustice, and so we will make sure everyone can grow up in the secure housing they deserve. We will introduce tough new protections for renters, end no-fault evictions and raise standards to make sure homes are safe for people to live in.”
The new bill will apply a Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector. It aims to ensure properties “are safe, secure and hazard-free – tackling the blight of poor-quality homes.”
The Burnley Express has also reported on several tenants who say they fear being made homeless by their landlords through a Section 21 no-fault eviction for complaining about mould and damp.
Through its bill, the Government plans to abolish no-fault evictions to stop tenants being removed from their homes without reason, while establishing “new clear and expanded possession grounds” so landlords can “reclaim their properties when they need to”.
It will also give local councils’ new investigatory powers to make it easier for them to identify and fine unscrupulous landlords, allowing renters to challenge bad practices without fear of being evicted.
To keep the pressure on the Government to follow through with the plans to overhaul the rental sector in the King’s Speech, including extending Awaab’s Law, please sign and share our petition at https://chng.it/Wvsm52SrZB
