A Burnley dog owner has called for stricter controls on ownership after her toy poodle suffered devastating injuries resulting from an attack by another dog in the street.

Kelly Garnett believes that a new law should be introduced so that all dog owners should have to prove they are fit to own a dog and have the right conditions for them to live in. Kelly would also like to see all dogs insured as standard and, if the law is breached, the person responsible is prosecuted accordingly.

She said: “I include myself in this, it should be mandatory for all dog owners. This is a problem that needs policing.”

Kelly is hoping to arrange a meeting with Burnley MP Oliver Ryan to discuss her concerns and fears. She would also like to see dog licences brought back. First introduced in the Victoria era they were scrapped in 1987 after being viewed as an unnecessary anachronism.

Kelly said: “I fully support bringing back dog licences, it could be the first step towards dealing with the problem we have in this country.”

Kelly’s dog, Buddy, who is seven, is still recovering from four operations he had to undergo after the attack in Padiham two weeks ago. It happened as Kelly and her partner, along with Buddy, were entering a bar in Padiham before going to watch the England game with friends. Kelly and her partner both suffered injuries to their hands as they tried to fend off the attacking dog. It is believed the dog was not with its owner at the time of the incident.

Faced with vet bills of up to £8,000 Kelly’s daughter Ella set up a gofundme page and the people of Padiham and Burnley have generously supported the family, donating around £1,800. A number of Padiham pubs and shops, including the Free Gardeners Arms, The Tap Room and Bargain Booze, put out collection boxes. And Steve Hindley and his wife Janet, who are landlord and landlady at the Gardeners, raised an extra £80 on a football card. A further £2,000 was donated from an Isle of Wight based charity called Friends of the Animals. And the owner of Blossom Tree Childcare Centre in Colne has donated £150 and has organised a ‘Wear Blue for Buddy Day.’ The owner of the dog that attacked Buddy has also made a contribution.

Buddy the toy poodle is recovering at home inBurnley after he underwent three operations for devastating injuries he suffered after he was attacked by another dog in Padiham

Kelly said she would like to thank everyone for their donations and messages of support and help, adding: “I really want to say how much I appreciate everything that people have done. It’s so overwhelming how people will help, it’s truly heartwarming. Buddy is back home with us but he still has a long road to recovery. Anyone who has a pet will know how devastating this is but I can’t wait to take him round to see some of the people who have helped.”

Lancashire Police confirmed the attacking dog was not a banned breed and the investigation had been passed on to the local authority.

A spokesman for Burnley Council said: “After liaising with Lancashire Constabulary the incident is being jointly investigated by the council enforcement team and a dog legislation officer from the police. As this is an ongoing investigation we cannot comment on specifics, however, all parties have been contacted and updated.”