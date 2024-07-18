31 terrific photos from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College production of 'High School Musical' at The Mechanics Theatre

By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:43 BST
Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley staged a fantastic production of ‘High School Musical’ at the town’s Mechanics Theatre.

Playing to three packed houses the show was a huge success. The story about an American high school’s basketball star and the ‘new’ girl who he shares a passion and talent for singing with, was packed with huge anthems and beautiful ballads.

And for some of the students it was their first time on a stage. Here is a gallery of fabulous photos from the show taken by Andy Ford.

.

1. Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College production of 'High School Musical' 2024

. Photo: ANDY FORD_PHOTOGRAPHER

.

2. Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College production of 'High School Musical' 2024

. Photo: ANDY FORD

.

3. Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College production of 'High School Musical' 2024

. Photo: ANDY FORD_PHOTOGRAPHER

.

4. Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College production of 'High School Musical' 2024

. Photo: ANDY FORD

