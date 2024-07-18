Playing to three packed houses the show was a huge success. The story about an American high school’s basketball star and the ‘new’ girl who he shares a passion and talent for singing with, was packed with huge anthems and beautiful ballads.
And for some of the students it was their first time on a stage. Here is a gallery of fabulous photos from the show taken by Andy Ford.
1. Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College production of 'High School Musical' 2024
. Photo: ANDY FORD_PHOTOGRAPHER
2. Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College production of 'High School Musical' 2024
. Photo: ANDY FORD
3. Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College production of 'High School Musical' 2024
. Photo: ANDY FORD_PHOTOGRAPHER
4. Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College production of 'High School Musical' 2024
. Photo: ANDY FORD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.