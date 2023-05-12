News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Mayor of Burnley: Conservative Coun. Cosima Towneley 'proud' of her legacy after losing 16-year Burnley Council seat to the Green Party

The Mayor of Burnley says she is "extremely proud" of her legacy as her 16-year run as a borough councillor reaches an end.

By Laura Longworth
Published 12th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:11 BST

The Conservative politician believes national politics could have influenced people’s votes in last week's local elections when she lost her Cliviger with Worsthorne seat to the Green Party.

Despite her disappointment, Coun. Cosima Towneley, who has represented the ward since 2007, has vowed to build on her political record as she continues her role as Lancashire County Council's Cabinet Member for Children & Family Services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I was disappointed, I think there is a national element [to the vote outcome], but I’m not going anywhere - I’m still a county councillor – and neither are the other Conservatives.

Coun. Cosima Towneley (centre) with Mayoresses Melissa Wood (left) and Pailin Petchrlum.Coun. Cosima Towneley (centre) with Mayoresses Melissa Wood (left) and Pailin Petchrlum.
Coun. Cosima Towneley (centre) with Mayoresses Melissa Wood (left) and Pailin Petchrlum.
Most Popular

"I still believe I’ve done a great deal of work and I’m extremely proud of my record. I think [Cliviger] has lost a very good councillor.

"I have enjoyed it very much. I think I’ve achieved a great deal with a lasting legacy. I shall continue onwards and upwards. You’re only as good as your last election, and there is plenty to be getting on with.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Addressing the housing crisis would have been one of her top priorities had she been elected.

"People need to get real about how the Local Plan works and will affect them. I think people need to face the facts that we need housing and the younger generation wishes to live somewhere."

Asked if she would stand again in the future, her answer was simple: “I never say never.”

Related topics:MayorBurnleyBurnley CouncilGreen Party