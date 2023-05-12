The Conservative politician believes national politics could have influenced people’s votes in last week's local elections when she lost her Cliviger with Worsthorne seat to the Green Party.

Despite her disappointment, Coun. Cosima Towneley, who has represented the ward since 2007, has vowed to build on her political record as she continues her role as Lancashire County Council's Cabinet Member for Children & Family Services.

"I was disappointed, I think there is a national element [to the vote outcome], but I’m not going anywhere - I’m still a county councillor – and neither are the other Conservatives.

Coun. Cosima Towneley (centre) with Mayoresses Melissa Wood (left) and Pailin Petchrlum.

"I still believe I’ve done a great deal of work and I’m extremely proud of my record. I think [Cliviger] has lost a very good councillor.

"I have enjoyed it very much. I think I’ve achieved a great deal with a lasting legacy. I shall continue onwards and upwards. You’re only as good as your last election, and there is plenty to be getting on with.”

Addressing the housing crisis would have been one of her top priorities had she been elected.

"People need to get real about how the Local Plan works and will affect them. I think people need to face the facts that we need housing and the younger generation wishes to live somewhere."