Burnley Council Election 2023 RESULTS: Green Party unseats Mayor of Burnley Cosima Towneley after 16 years

Cosima Towneley, the town’s mayor, has lost her Cliviger seat after 16 years to Beki Hughes, of the Green Party.

Meanwhile, Labour kept a tight grasp of six seats, and gained two more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 15 seats up for grabs across Burnley and Padiham, the Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens all won two each, and the Burnley and Padiham Independent Party took one.

Burnley Labour Party won eight seats in the Burnley Borough Council Elections 2023.

Labour now has 21 councillors and does not have overall control, which requires 23 seats. Talks will need to be held over whether the Labour and Liberal Democrats coalition will continue.

Gains also came from the Conservatives, with Joanne Broughton receiving 738 votes to take the vacant seat in Hapton with Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes mean the council is now made up of 21 Labour councillors, followed by seven Conservatives, seven Lib Dems, seven Greens, and three Burnley and Padiham Independent Party members.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Labour Party.

Here is the full list of results from this year's Burnley Borough Council elections (the winner is highlighted in bold):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Hall

Sehrish Lone (Lab) – 927 votes, Julie Ann Hurt (Green) – 109, Susan Margaret Nutter (Con) – 130, and Khalil Pascall (Lib Dem) – 85.

Briercliffe

Burnley Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver James Sanderson (Green) – 50 votes, Richard Michael Piers Sagar (Con) – 219, Pete Coles (Lab) – 356, Anne Rosemarie Kelly (Lib Dem) – 614.

Brunshaw

Mark Townsend (Lab) – 573 votes, Alex Hall (Green) – 514, Claire Elizabeth Ingham (Con) – 177.

Cliviger with Worsthorne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beki Hughes (Green) –799 votes, Peter Kenyon (Lab) – 151, Cosima Towneley (Con) – 760, John Benson Hill (Lib Dem) – 101.

Coalclough with Deerplay

Howard Baker (Lib Dem) – 563 votes, Mubashar Lone (Lab) – 274, Jackie Clarke (Con) – 245, Janet Renata Hall (Green) – 115.

Danehouse with Stoneyholme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Hall (Green) – 51 votes, Nussrat Kazmi (Lab) – 1137, Mohammed Haji-Nazrul (Lib Dem) – 244, Linda Kay Whittaker (Con) – 54.

Gannow

Charlie Briggs (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party) – 486 votes, Jai Redman (Green) – 56, Gemma Haigh (Lab) – 371, Tom Watson (Con) – 94.

Gawthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Harbour (Lab) – 783 votes, Adam Jake Brierley (Con) – 335, Nigel Andrew Baldwin (Green) – 79.

Hapton with Park

Ashley Brown (Lab) – 481 votes, Anna Maria Hewitt (Green) – 121, Joanne Broughton (Con) – 738 votes.

Lanehead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara Pauline Baldwin (Green) – 77 votes, Fiona Wild (Lab) – 655, Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem) – 217, Abdul Shahid (Con) – 348.

Queensgate

Fiona Kay Hornby (Green) – 87 votes, Mohammed Ishtiaq (Labour) – 939, Christine Mary Taylor (Lib Dem) – 163, Bailey Webster (Con) – 178.

Rosegrove with Lowerhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Curran (Green) – 61 votes, Paul Reynolds (Lab) – 523, Lorraine Mehanna (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party) – 338, Maison McGowan-Doe (Con) – 170, Kathryn Haworth (Lib Dem) – 72.

Rosehill with Burnley Wood

Margaret Brindle (Lab) – 480 votes, Kev Shackell (Con) – 168, Carol Anne Fredlund (Green) – 68, Russell Neal (Lib Dem) – 468, Catherine Patricia Anne Ramsay (Heritage) – 66.

Trinity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoaib Hashmi (Lab) – 233 votes, Helen Joy Bridges (Green) – 552, Dale Joseph Ferrier (Con) – 78.

Whittlefield with Ightenhill