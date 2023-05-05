Burnley Council Election 2023 RESULTS: Green Party unseats Mayor of Burnley Cosima Towneley after 16 years
There was shock as the Mayor of Burnley’s true blue seat turned Green in the 2023 borough council elections.
Cosima Towneley, the town’s mayor, has lost her Cliviger seat after 16 years to Beki Hughes, of the Green Party.
Meanwhile, Labour kept a tight grasp of six seats, and gained two more.
Of the 15 seats up for grabs across Burnley and Padiham, the Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens all won two each, and the Burnley and Padiham Independent Party took one.
Labour now has 21 councillors and does not have overall control, which requires 23 seats. Talks will need to be held over whether the Labour and Liberal Democrats coalition will continue.
Gains also came from the Conservatives, with Joanne Broughton receiving 738 votes to take the vacant seat in Hapton with Park.
The changes mean the council is now made up of 21 Labour councillors, followed by seven Conservatives, seven Lib Dems, seven Greens, and three Burnley and Padiham Independent Party members.
Here is the full list of results from this year's Burnley Borough Council elections (the winner is highlighted in bold):
Bank Hall
Sehrish Lone (Lab) – 927 votes, Julie Ann Hurt (Green) – 109, Susan Margaret Nutter (Con) – 130, and Khalil Pascall (Lib Dem) – 85.
Briercliffe
Oliver James Sanderson (Green) – 50 votes, Richard Michael Piers Sagar (Con) – 219, Pete Coles (Lab) – 356, Anne Rosemarie Kelly (Lib Dem) – 614.
Brunshaw
Mark Townsend (Lab) – 573 votes, Alex Hall (Green) – 514, Claire Elizabeth Ingham (Con) – 177.
Cliviger with Worsthorne
Beki Hughes (Green) –799 votes, Peter Kenyon (Lab) – 151, Cosima Towneley (Con) – 760, John Benson Hill (Lib Dem) – 101.
Coalclough with Deerplay
Howard Baker (Lib Dem) – 563 votes, Mubashar Lone (Lab) – 274, Jackie Clarke (Con) – 245, Janet Renata Hall (Green) – 115.
Danehouse with Stoneyholme
Sarah Hall (Green) – 51 votes, Nussrat Kazmi (Lab) – 1137, Mohammed Haji-Nazrul (Lib Dem) – 244, Linda Kay Whittaker (Con) – 54.
Gannow
Charlie Briggs (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party) – 486 votes, Jai Redman (Green) – 56, Gemma Haigh (Lab) – 371, Tom Watson (Con) – 94.
Gawthorpe
John Harbour (Lab) – 783 votes, Adam Jake Brierley (Con) – 335, Nigel Andrew Baldwin (Green) – 79.
Hapton with Park
Ashley Brown (Lab) – 481 votes, Anna Maria Hewitt (Green) – 121, Joanne Broughton (Con) – 738 votes.
Lanehead
Barbara Pauline Baldwin (Green) – 77 votes, Fiona Wild (Lab) – 655, Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem) – 217, Abdul Shahid (Con) – 348.
Queensgate
Fiona Kay Hornby (Green) – 87 votes, Mohammed Ishtiaq (Labour) – 939, Christine Mary Taylor (Lib Dem) – 163, Bailey Webster (Con) – 178.
Rosegrove with Lowerhouse
Jane Curran (Green) – 61 votes, Paul Reynolds (Lab) – 523, Lorraine Mehanna (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party) – 338, Maison McGowan-Doe (Con) – 170, Kathryn Haworth (Lib Dem) – 72.
Rosehill with Burnley Wood
Margaret Brindle (Lab) – 480 votes, Kev Shackell (Con) – 168, Carol Anne Fredlund (Green) – 68, Russell Neal (Lib Dem) – 468, Catherine Patricia Anne Ramsay (Heritage) – 66.
Trinity
Shoaib Hashmi (Lab) – 233 votes, Helen Joy Bridges (Green) – 552, Dale Joseph Ferrier (Con) – 78.
Whittlefield with Ightenhill
Shaun Sproule (Lab) – 248 votes, Lee James Ashworth (Con) – 648, Andrew Robert Newhouse (Green) – 490, Frank Bartram (Lib Dem) – 67, Mitchell James Cryer (Independent) – 92.