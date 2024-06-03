Liberal Democrats select Dr Anna Fryer to contest the general election in Pendle and Clitheroe
The election on July 4th will be the first fought under the new constituency of Pendle and Clitheroe, where previous Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson will be hoping to defend his new seat for the Conservatives.
Labour has nominated former policeman from the Ribble Valley, Jonathan Hinder, as its candidate.
Dr Fryer, who said it was an honour to be chosen, attacked the state of the NHS under the Conservative Government as she made her first pitch to the voters of Pendle and Clitheroe.
She said: “The country – and the NHS in particular – is in a sorry state after over a decade of Tory rule. The Conservative candidate, as Minister for health and secondary care, has been instrumental expanding non-doctor roles, while failing to train, recruit and retain doctors. Simply put this means more patients would be seeing non doctors than ever before.
“For voters the decision will be between the Conservative incumbent who has failed to deliver on fixing our broken NHS, and a respected NHS doctor who will stand up for patients and our community in Westminster. I am asking residents to support your NHS and back my campaign to be able to ‘see a doctor’, and elect me as their next MP.
“I’m frustrated that our community is being failed by the Conservatives. Families and businesses are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and the soaring inflation caused by the Conservatives. Our environment is being polluted by large companies who profit from the damage they cause and the government is doing nothing to stop it.”
One issue that has been at the forefornt of political debate in Pendle in recent months is the ongoing conflict in Gaza – a situation that led to a swathe of resignations from Labour councillors on Pendle Borough Council.
Dr Fryer said: “I have spoken to many people about this conflict, and the unimaginable horror facing civilians. As Liberal Democrats we have stood consistently and clearly for an immediate bilateral ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the suffering of innocent civilians and the release of all hostages.”