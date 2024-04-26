Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathan Hinder was speaking after Labour said it would Labour will fold existing private passenger rail contracts into Great British Railways as

they expire, without the taxpayer paying a penny in compensation costs, as part of a publicly owned and passenger-focused railway.

Mr Hinder said: ““Like many constituents, I would like to use our rail services more often, but we all know they cannot be relied upon in our area. So many more people could commute to Manchester from Clitheroe, or to Preston from Colne, if they had a reliable rail service.”

Jonathan Hinder at Clitheroe railway station

“That’s why I am supporting Labour’s plans to create Great British Railways - a new, publicly owned and expert-led body to run our railways in the public interest, putting the passenger first.”

Train services in Pendle and Clitheroe are operated by Northern. Only 50% of Northern trains were on time in October-December last year. The Colne, Clitheroe, Nelson and Whalley stations would be impacted by the plans.

Hinder has also vowed to champion reopening the missing 11-mile link from Colne to Skipton, to help open up economic opportunities across East Lancashire.

Louise Haigh, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Transport said: “Labour will deliver the biggest overhaul in our railways for a generation, ending the deepening crisis and chaos that passengers have been forced to endure in recent years.