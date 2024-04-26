Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The large hole in road in Carr Road has been brought to the attention of the highways authority Lancashire County Council, as well as Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson and Pendle Borough Council.

Resident Mr David Walker said: “Barriers and cones (near the sinkhole) are lying dangerously on the pavement and in the road. Unless something is done we have an accident waiting to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Apparently there has been a dispute between United Utilities and Lancashire County Council as to whose asset the sink hole has affected. To my knowledge everyone from members of the public, Pendle Borough Council’s chief executive Rose Rouse, local councillors and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson have reported it but nothing has been done.”

The sink hole in Carr Road, Nelson

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “The sink hole on Carr Road has been caused by the failure of a sewer pipe which has resulted in a void developing beneath the road.

“There have been some delays in addressing the issue, partly as a result of the need for further investigations to establish the source of the leak, and which partly is responsible for making repairs.