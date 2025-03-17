A senior Pendle councillor has tabled a motion to Pendle Council in opposition to the government’s proposed plans to cut the welfare and disability budget.

Independent but formally Labour councillor Mohammed Iqbal MBE, who also represents Brierfield and Nelson West on Lancashire County Council, said the plans, including restricting access to Personal Independence Payment (PIPs), would affect “the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said that there are moral and economic reasons to change the welfare system, with the government expected to announce changes to benefits tomorrow.

However, Coun. Iqbal has said: “Whilst I acknowledge the Labour government need to address the £22 billion blackhole left by the previous Conservative government, it concerns me that they are going after the most vulnerable in our communities.

“For many residents who contact me with disabilities and benefit related matters, it is a case they require help from the government and this threat of cutting benefits such as PIP will cause significant mental and financial problems.

“Many people voted for a Labour Government to help readdress the inequalities created by the Tories with their cuts since 2010. Sadly, it appears the prime minister is choosing to continue cuts affecting working class and disabled people in addition to pensioners. I would urge our twp Members of Parliament to speak out against these ill-thought ideas.”

Coun. Iqbal wants Pendle Council to write to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions expressing its opposition to the proposed cuts and calling for meaningful co-production with disabled people in shaping disability benefits policy.

He also wants the council to work with local disability organisations to assess and publicly report on the impact these changes will have on disabled residents in the community, and explore ways to support disabled residents locally, including signposting them to advice, advocacy services, and hardship funds.

The Office for Budget Responsibility and the DwP claim that the number of new people claiming incapacity benefit has been rising in most years since 2014-15.

Coun. Iqbal’s motion will be discussed at Pendle Council’s full council meeting on March 27th at Nelson Town Hall.