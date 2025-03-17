Pendle company PatchApp has launched a Local Community Fund, open to organisations in Preston, Pendle, Ribble Valley and Chorley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund will make five grants of up to £500 to voluntary, community, faith or school groups each month and the first tranche is now open for applications.

The business, founded in 2022 by Paul White and Conor Walsh, has thousands of window-cleaning customers in the region. The business’s window cleaning services are provided by Armed Forces veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “We wanted to reach right into the heart of the communities we serve and we thought that our Local Community Fund was the best way to do this.”

Paul White and Conor Walsh, founders of PatchApp.

Conor added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing the applications. It might be a local football team, or a school that needs some books. We’ve tried to keep it as broad as possible.”

Local organisations can apply at www.patchapp.uk, and a shortlist of organisations will be drawn up, which will then go to a public vote.