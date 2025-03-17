PatchApp launches community fund for vouluntary, faith and school groups
The fund will make five grants of up to £500 to voluntary, community, faith or school groups each month and the first tranche is now open for applications.
The business, founded in 2022 by Paul White and Conor Walsh, has thousands of window-cleaning customers in the region. The business’s window cleaning services are provided by Armed Forces veterans.
Paul said: “We wanted to reach right into the heart of the communities we serve and we thought that our Local Community Fund was the best way to do this.”
Conor added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing the applications. It might be a local football team, or a school that needs some books. We’ve tried to keep it as broad as possible.”
Local organisations can apply at www.patchapp.uk, and a shortlist of organisations will be drawn up, which will then go to a public vote.