Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley and Padiham’s MP Antony Higginbotham is welcoming the “huge opportunities opening up for local businesses” as the UK formally ratifies the agreement to join CPTPP.

Coming earlier than expected the UK has now completed the key step required for joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which will be the biggest trade deal since Brexit.

Consisting of 12 countries, the CPTPP is one of the largest free trade areas in the world, accounting for over £12 trillion of world GDP or 15% of global trade with some of the fastest growing economies on the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will see British companies benefit from lower tariffs and fewer trade barriers and was initially signed by Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch last July.

Burnley and Padiham’s MP Antony Higginbotham is welcoming the “huge opportunities opening up for local businesses” as the UK formally ratifies the agreement to join CPTPP

Mr Higginbotham, who sits on the Business and Trade Committee in Parliament, said: “Sitting on the Business and Trade Committee I see the huge benefits available to local businesses from the trade deals being negotiated. But these benefits don’t come by accident. They need businesses to take risks and be confident in exporting.

“We’ve some amazing local companies exporting already but I’m keen to help more do the same and it’s great to see the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce get behind this too.

“There’s lots of support out there for anybody looking to export. But if anyone is unsure on what steps to take, please do get in touch with me as I’d be happy to point you in the right direction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only six economies, in addition to the UK, need to ratify by October for the deal to enter into force by the end of the year. Singapore, Japan, and Chile have already ratified, with other countries in the works.

Both the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and the British Chamber of Commerce have welcomed the move.